5,263 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,186 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,077,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,902,000 after acquiring an additional 120,143 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,017 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,293,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,472,000 after acquiring an additional 59,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.92.

NYSE:MMC opened at $116.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

