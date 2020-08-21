5G Networks Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:5GN)

5G Networks Limited (ASX:5GN) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92. 5G Networks has a 52 week low of A$0.54 ($0.39) and a 52 week high of A$2.07 ($1.48).

In other news, insider Albert Cheok 52,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd.

About 5G Networks

5G Networks Limited provides high speed network and the cloud infrastructure services in Australia. It offers various services, including integrated fiber and wireless network, cloud infrastructure, high speed unlimited Internet access, wholesale cloud, redundancy, virtual private network, business phone systems, managed services, and consulting services.

