6,960 Shares in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $111,077.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.22. Magellan Health Inc has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

