8,473 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,885,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,665 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1,000.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,208,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,551 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,921,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,799,000 after acquiring an additional 755,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,129,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $185,240,000 after acquiring an additional 663,971 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

