8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Head to Head Contrast

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

8X8 has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of DXC Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 8X8 and DXC Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $446.24 million 3.87 -$172.37 million ($1.29) -12.84 DXC Technology $19.58 billion 0.25 -$5.37 billion $5.58 3.43

8X8 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DXC Technology. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXC Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for 8X8 and DXC Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 2 4 8 0 2.43 DXC Technology 1 7 4 0 2.25

8X8 currently has a consensus target price of $21.73, suggesting a potential upside of 31.22%. DXC Technology has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.75%. Given DXC Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than 8X8.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -38.19% -63.36% -18.82% DXC Technology -29.90% 14.79% 3.67%

Summary

DXC Technology beats 8X8 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies. Through a combination of open application program interface (API) and pre-built integrations, its solutions leverage critical customer context from internal data systems and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Its software product, branded as 8×8 Virtual Office, delivers voice as a service across the world. 8×8 Virtual Office enables a customer to use a single business phone number to place and receive calls from any supported device. It provides software to enable a multi-channel contact center under the 8×8 Virtual Contact Center brand. Its Virtual Office Meetings software solution is a tool for teams within the enterprise to meet and collaborate on a shared project.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising enterprise, cloud application, and consulting services; application services; analytics services; business process services; and industry software and solutions. The GIS segment offers cloud and platform services; workplace, mobility, and Internet of Things services; and security solutions. The USPS segment delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. This segment offers cloud, platform, and IT outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud application services; enterprise security solutions; mobile enterprise, virtual desktop and application, and workplace device services; and analytics services, such as analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

