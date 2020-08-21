Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €17.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.96 ($24.66).

Shares of ARL opened at €18.32 ($21.55) on Wednesday. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a twelve month high of €31.90 ($37.53). The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.83.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

