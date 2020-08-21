Aberforth Split Level Income Trust (LON:ASIT) Trading Down 0.5%

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.99 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 47.10 ($0.62). 55,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 69,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.35 ($0.62).

The stock has a market cap of $90.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a GBX 2.71 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from Aberforth Split Level Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.51. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust’s payout ratio is -107.14%.

In other Aberforth Split Level Income Trust news, insider Dominic Fisher purchased 115,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £60,070.92 ($78,534.34).

About Aberforth Split Level Income Trust (LON:ASIT)

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

