Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Short Interest Update

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group Company Profile

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group focuses on mining, processing, producing, and selling direct reduced iron feed stock for the steel industry in the People's Republic of China. The company owns an iron ore concentrate production line on the Zhuolu Mine, which is located in Zhuolu County, Hebei Province.

