ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives $8.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADMA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. Research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,200 shares of company stock worth $76,818. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 37.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 15.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 57,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 64.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

