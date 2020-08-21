ADO Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in July

ADO Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,100 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 257,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 613.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ADPPF opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79. ADO Properties has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $29.51.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADO Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

About ADO Properties

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

