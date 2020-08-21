Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $100.00 at Citigroup

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on A. Bank of America upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

Shares of A opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.56. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,332.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 26.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 31,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 104,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,506,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

