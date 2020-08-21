AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the July 30th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 103.3 days.

Shares of AIBRF opened at $1.15 on Friday. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

Get AIB Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AIB Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AIB Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.