AirBoss of America Corp (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Up 45.5% in July

AirBoss of America Corp (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $17.00 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.