Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Aaron Ahola Sells 2,761 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $300,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $110.77. 2,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,108. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

