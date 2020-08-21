Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Down 21.9% in August

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 671,200 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the July 30th total of 859,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 378,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 18.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of ALEX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. 172,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,700. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $896.39 million, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

