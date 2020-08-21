Algoma Central Corporation (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Update

Algoma Central Corporation (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the July 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGMJF opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59. Algoma Central has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Algoma Central from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Algoma Central from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.