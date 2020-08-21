Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.75 target price on the stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

AQN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

AQN stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.