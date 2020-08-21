Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $13.28 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $257.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $161.68 and a 1-year high of $268.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.14.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

