ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RNLX) Quiet Period Will End on August 26th

ALX Oncology’s (NASDAQ:RNLX) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, August 26th. ALX Oncology had issued 5,485,000 shares in its public offering on July 17th. The total size of the offering was $74,047,500 based on an initial share price of $13.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ RNLX opened at $14.99 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $18.00.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

