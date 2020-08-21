ALX Oncology’s Quiet Period Will Expire on August 26th (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology’s (NASDAQ:ALXO) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 26th. ALX Oncology had issued 8,500,000 shares in its IPO on July 17th. The total size of the offering was $161,500,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

About ALX Oncology

