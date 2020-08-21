Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,507,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 497,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $52,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $109,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $112,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $162,000.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 357,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,693.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 178,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $2,845,909.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,286.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 475,385 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,968. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.66. 1,151,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,393. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $16.13.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

