Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ADI stock opened at $117.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.44. Analog Devices has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.30.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

