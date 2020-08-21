Analog Devices, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $117.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

