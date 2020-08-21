Analysts Anticipate Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $338.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $871,210.89. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $135,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTS opened at $94.05 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

