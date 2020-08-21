Analyzing CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) & BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX)

CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) and BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

CRYO-CELL International has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CRYO-CELL International and BioRestorative Therapies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRYO-CELL International $31.80 million 2.04 $2.29 million N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies $110,000.00 70.04 -$12.52 million N/A N/A

CRYO-CELL International has higher revenue and earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of CRYO-CELL International shares are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of CRYO-CELL International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CRYO-CELL International and BioRestorative Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRYO-CELL International 0 0 0 0 N/A BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CRYO-CELL International and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRYO-CELL International 11.41% -57.17% 8.17% BioRestorative Therapies -13,124.41% N/A -1,000.12%

Summary

CRYO-CELL International beats BioRestorative Therapies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CRYO-CELL International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases. The company also manufactures and sells PrepaCyte CB processing system, a technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. It stores approximately 500,000 cord blood and cord tissue specimens worldwide. The company markets its cord blood stem cell preservation services directly to expectant parents, as well as by distributing information through obstetricians, pediatricians, childbirth educators, certified nurse-midwives, and other related healthcare professionals. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. develops therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells for the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. The company's lead cell therapy candidate is the BRTX-100, which focuses on providing non-surgical treatment for protruding and bulging lumbar discs in patients suffering from chronic lumbar disc disease. It also develops the ThermoStem program, a pre-clinical program for the treatment of metabolic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies. In addition, the company provides curved needle device, a needle system with a curved inner cannula that allows access to difficult-to-locate regions for the delivery or removal of fluids and other substances. Further, it offers skin care products under the Stem Pearls brand name. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc. and the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

