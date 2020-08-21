Analyzing International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) & GreenSky (OTCMKTS:GSKY)

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get International Monetary Systems alerts:

35.0% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.8% of GreenSky shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for International Monetary Systems and GreenSky, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenSky 1 5 0 0 1.83

GreenSky has a consensus target price of $4.13, suggesting a potential downside of 4.51%. Given GreenSky’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GreenSky is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and GreenSky’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A GreenSky 3.24% -27.07% 3.50%

Risk and Volatility

International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenSky has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Monetary Systems and GreenSky’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GreenSky $529.65 million 1.49 $31.98 million $0.57 7.58

GreenSky has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Summary

GreenSky beats International Monetary Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, ‘trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for International Monetary Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Monetary Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.