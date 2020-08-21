Analyzing Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) & Iamgold (NYSE:IAG)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) and Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and Iamgold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metalla Royalty & Streaming 0 0 1 0 3.00 Iamgold 2 6 4 0 2.17

Metalla Royalty & Streaming currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.91%. Iamgold has a consensus price target of $5.47, suggesting a potential upside of 27.76%. Given Iamgold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iamgold is more favorable than Metalla Royalty & Streaming.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Iamgold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and Iamgold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metalla Royalty & Streaming N/A N/A N/A Iamgold -32.46% 0.47% 0.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metalla Royalty & Streaming and Iamgold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metalla Royalty & Streaming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iamgold $1.07 billion 1.90 -$412.60 million ($0.04) -107.00

Metalla Royalty & Streaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iamgold.

Summary

Iamgold beats Metalla Royalty & Streaming on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the Côté gold project in Ontario; the Nelligan and Monster Lake projects in Quebec; the Rouyn-Yorbeau project in Quebec; the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador; and the Eastern Borosi project in Northeast Nicaragua. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.