Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Down 54.1% in July

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 83.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of NYSE AFT opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

