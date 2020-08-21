Appen Ltd (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Appen Ltd (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS APPEF opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84. Appen has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

About Appen

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Content Relevance and Language Resources.

