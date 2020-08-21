Appen Ltd (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Up 55.6% in August

Appen Ltd (OTCMKTS:APPEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the July 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APPEF opened at $20.15 on Friday. Appen has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Content Relevance and Language Resources.

