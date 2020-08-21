Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives $10.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTX. William Blair began coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 84,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 55,482 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 1,271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 190,878 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 1,764.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.