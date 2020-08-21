ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Receives $10.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABR shares. ValuEngine upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 158,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 22,505 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 115,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABR opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 18.10, a quick ratio of 18.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.18%.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

