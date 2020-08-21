Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE:ARD opened at $14.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a market cap of $281.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. Ardagh Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 66.33% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 12,292.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

