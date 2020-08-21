Ardea Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ardea Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the July 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ardea Resources stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Ardea Resources has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

About Ardea Resources

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, scandium, gold, zinc, silver, and lead deposits. Its principal projects include the Kalgoorlie nickel project located in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and the Lewis Ponds project located in the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales.

