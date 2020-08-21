Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Rating Reiterated by Laurentian

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Laurentian in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.25 target price on the stock. Laurentian’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 188.02% from the company’s previous close.

ARNGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Argonaut Gold from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Argonaut Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Shares of ARNGF opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

