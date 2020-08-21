Aritzia Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aritzia in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). William Blair also issued estimates for Aritzia’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.50 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATZ. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$17.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.07. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$9.20 and a 1 year high of C$26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.95, for a total value of C$473,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$164,891.10.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

