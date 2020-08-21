ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARKAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ARKEMA/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of ARKEMA/S stock opened at $108.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day moving average is $88.63. ARKEMA/S has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

