Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Director Frank E. Jr. English Sells 2,500 Shares

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AJG traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.37. The stock had a trading volume of 498,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,386. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 451.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $94,450,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,310,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,350,000 after acquiring an additional 957,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,866,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,251,000 after acquiring an additional 835,272 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 44.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,575,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,553,000 after purchasing an additional 481,433 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BofA Securities cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

