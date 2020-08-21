ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report issued on Sunday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Gulliver forecasts that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the year.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.24 and a beta of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ASOS PLC/ADR Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

