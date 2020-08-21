ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in August

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASOMY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.88. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ASOS PLC/ADR Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

