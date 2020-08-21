ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in July

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

APNHY opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers various oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biogicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and infant nutritional products.

