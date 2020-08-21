Assicurazioni Generali SpA – (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Up 76.9% in August

Assicurazioni Generali SpA – (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the July 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

ARZGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

