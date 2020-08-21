Assicurazioni Generali SpA – (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Up 76.9% in July

Assicurazioni Generali SpA – (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

ARZGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nord/LB downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $7.69 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

