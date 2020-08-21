ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $312.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00524617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000470 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002728 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,306,903 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

