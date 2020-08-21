ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Update

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the July 15th total of 605,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,833.0 days.

Shares of ACLLF stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $41.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from $45.50 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

