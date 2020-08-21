ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the July 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ATLKY stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $47.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATLKY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

