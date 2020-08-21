ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ATLKY stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.01. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATLKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ATLAS COPCO AB/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

