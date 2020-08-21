AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ATDRY. HSBC raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

