Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Trading Down 8.1%

Avidian Gold Corp (CVE:AVG) shares traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 129,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 262,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.51.

Avidian Gold Company Profile (CVE:AVG)

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 105.5 square kilometers located in Alaska; the Amanita property comprising 88 claims covering an area of 14.6 square kilometers located to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; the Dome Hill project consisting of 78 unpatented and 2 patented claims covering an area of 600 hectares in Nevada; and the Jungo Property comprising 235 claims covering an area of 20 square kilometers located in Jackson Mountains, Nevada.

