Axiom European Financial Debt Fund (LON:AXI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Ltd (LON:AXI)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05). 53,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.07).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.72%.

